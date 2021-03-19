LASTMA arrests seven suspects in connection with death, hospitalisation of officials | Ripples Nigeria

About seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the death of a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Godwin Obasu, and the hospitalisation of his colleague, Hakeem Adeniyi, who was reportedly attacked by a commercial bus driver and his colleagues in the Bariga area of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, LASTMA, Filade Olumide, said about seven suspects had been arrested and handed over to the police, while the bus driver and others were still at large.

He said the General Manager of the agency, Olajide Oduyoye, condemned the assault on the officials that led to the killing of Obasu, noting that Adeniyi who sustained serious injuries during the incident, was still in a coma at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the two LASTMA officials had apprehended a commercial bus for contravening the traffic law of the state, but the bus driver was said to have mobilised his colleagues, who attacked the officials with different weapons, including machetes.

The statement read: “Godwin Obasu and Hakeem Adeniyi were attacked with machetes and other weapons by the driver of a commercial bus with number plate, FKJ 452 YC, plying Bariga to Oshodi via the Ikorodu Road axis in cohort with some other drivers, after his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the traffic law of the state.

“The sad fact about the whole saga was that the two officers were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day, before the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers went berserk, seeking any LASTMA officer to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

“Obazu was struck severally with machetes resulting in deep lacerations on his head and leading to his eventual death, while Hakeem Adeniyi, who was also attacked similarly, has been hospitalised and in a coma.

“While noting that some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area were lucky to escape the mob attack, the general manager warned all cultists doubling as commercial bus drivers that any traffic violation or infraction shall be punished or penalised as enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly.”

