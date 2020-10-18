Latest Politics

Lawan, Gbajabiamila meet Buhari, urge endSARS protesters to stand down

October 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday met with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Though details of the meeting were not made public, both leaders of the federal legislators who later spoke with state house correspondents told protesters in the endSARS  rally to back down.

They appealed to the youths to stop the ongoing protests as the government was working hard to meet all their demands.

More details later…

