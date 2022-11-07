‘Leave PDP if you can’t accept Ayu as chairman,’ Adebutu tells Wike, 4 other aggrieved governors

The embattled governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has demanded the exit of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his aggrieved colleagues from the party.

Adebutu stated this during a campaign rally to the Hausa community and areas in the state.

Although the former lawmaker did not mention the governors’ names, he said those who would not accept Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman are free to leave the party.

Wike and four other governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – are pushing for the resignation of Ayu to pave the way for the emergence of a southerner as the party’s national chairman.

The quintet have pulled out of the PDP presidential campaign council to protest the party’s retention of the former Senate president as chairman.

The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, had in September nullified the PDP governorship candidate in the state.

Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo, who delivered the verdict, ordered the party to conduct another primary in the state within 14 days.

Adebutu said: “The Supreme Court has severally pronounced that people who don’t like your party have a few choices, they can either abide, go and form their own party or get out! We have chosen to abide by and obey Ayu’s dictates.

“We agree he is our chairman. We agree that Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele is our leader in Ogun and he is representing Iyorchia Ayu. We agree to submit ourselves to the National Working Committee of the party. Those that don’t abide should go and form their own party.

“We are one Nigeria because we are one family speaking different languages, but we are happy together. May we continue to live together as one family and be happy.

“We are happy that we have somebody joining us together, His Excellency, Waziri Atiku Abubakar. It is not in dispute that he is our leader and we shall all work hard to make him the president of Nigeria. He is the unifier. We have a duty to do him proud and do ourselves proud. We must continue to promote his ideologies.”

