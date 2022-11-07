PDP dismisses reports on disqualification of candidates in Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has dismissed reports on the disqualification of some of its candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, in a statement issued on Monday evening, described the reports as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Reports emerged last week that 21 out of the 40 PDP House of Assembly candidates for the 2023 elections were allegedly disqualified over controversies arising from its primaries.

He said: “The PDP leadership in Lagos state woke up to the story which purported that INEC had disqualified 21 candidates of the party in the state, crediting the story to our leader, Chief Bode George, with utmost embarrassment.

“The PDP in Lagos state will like to assure all our candidates, our members, and supporters that there is no such thing and the news is not true.

“We make bold to say that such news is a figment of the imagination of mischief makers, indicating that the PDP leadership is more prepared now than ever before to win the general elections in Lagos state and Nigeria.

“We are ready to give Nigerians a new lease of life better than what is currently obtained. We cannot afford to give room for disqualification of the party’s candidates.”

The spokesman that INEC had in line with the Electoral Act, published the list of candidates for the 2023 general elections and PDP candidates were listed for all the seats in the state.

