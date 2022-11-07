Nigeria can feed sub-Saharan Africa if… – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday expressed happiness at the agricultural potential of Northern Nigeria.

Tinubu, who addressed members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Maize Association of Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Keutal Hore, and others in Minna, Niger State, said Nigeria can conveniently feed the whole of sub-Saharan Africa if the country harnesses its agricultural potential.

He said: “Northern Nigeria has great agricultural potential due to its abundant arable land.

“It must continue to march at the forefront of the sector is to significantly advance at all. Every state and the FCT have some degree of competitive advantage in agriculture, whether horticulture or crop production, fisheries, poultry, or animal husbandry.

“Properly developed, these assets will not only satisfy our domestic needs but make Nigeria a global force within a short time.

“If Nigeria fully harnesses its agricultural potential, our exports will rise to the level such that we shall feed much of sub-Saharan Africa, allowing us to better balance our economy while fostering social tranquility, stronger consumer bases, and political goodwill between us and other nations in the region and on the continent.”

