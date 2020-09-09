Lebanese Foreign Minister contracts Covid-19

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister, Charbel Wehbe has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been placed under a 14-day quarantine, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

“The result of a PCR test, taken by Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, is positive.

Read also: Another 27 stranded Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

“It came after the first one, which he took the day before yesterday (Monday), needed to be confirmed.

“Since then, the minister was placed under quarantine for a two-week period,” the ministry said in a statement.

Wehbe was appointed as the country’s foreign minister in August after the resignation of the former Foreign Minister, Nassif Hitti.

Join the conversation

Opinions