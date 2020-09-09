Rohr says ‘excellent finisher’ Osimhen can become like Drogba

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr believes young striker Victor Osimhen has what it takes to be a success at Napoli, and could become like Cote d’Ivoire great, Didier Drogba.

Osimhen, 21, completed a switch to Napoli in July after a fantastic season at Lille in France.

The Nigeria international has already started well at the Italian side, having scored a hat-trick on two occasions during preseason.

“Victor Osimhen is a great player, he is very important to us (Nigeria) and he will be even more so thanks to the experience that he will get in a top club like Napoli,” Rohr told SSC Napoli News.

“Despite his young age, he has many qualities and will show them in Italy.”

Osimhen has made only nine appearances with the Super Eagles since 2017 and has scored four goals, but Rohr says the striker has the potential of becoming like Drogba.

“Osimhen is not like Drogba yet, but he could become so by working hard to enhance his talents. He is intelligent and prepared, he knows how to adapt to his teammates and systems. He has body and speed, and above all he’s an excellent finisher.”

Drogba, a Chelsea legend, scored 100 goals in 226 appearances for the English club, and also 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country.

On racism in Italy, Rohr also said Osimhen has the right mentality to cope.

“He has already lived through experiences in France, Germany and Belgium, where there have been difficult situations to overcome. He is very strong mentally,” he added.

