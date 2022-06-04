‘Let’s get rid of APC’, Makinde urges PDP stakeholders ahead of 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Seyi Makinde, the Oyo State Governor has rallied stakeholders within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure unity.

Makinde made this call via a series of tweets on Saturday, while charging the party to ensure the ouster of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the helm of affairs.

The governor also clarified the thorny issue of zoning considering the victory of a Northerner, Atiku Abubakar at the PDP presidential primaries.

He tweeted, “On the issue of Southern President:

As they say, ‘Wanti wanti e no get. Geti getti e no want’. Democracy is that majority will have their way. We saw the outcome of the primaries. It is what it is.

Read also :Gov Makinde vows to halt LAUTECH staff allowances for partaking in ASUU strike

“In politics, if you cant get what you desire, you retsrategise and see how best you can get what you desire. Right now we want APC out of government at the federal level. So that’s the task. Let’s get rid of APC.

“After that, we can continue with the agitation for Southern President. four years is not long. What is important is what do we ensure that our people get good governance. 7+ of APC what has it brought economically compared to 16 years of PDP achievements?

“So I will say, majority at the convention voted for a northern candidate for PDP. Our task now is to dislodge APC and then continue to seek for justice, equity and fairness.

“Anyone who wants politics of development and politics on inclusiveness will seek a consensus so that there will not be rancour when primaries are done and that is what we do. If a person is playing ‘jagba’ politics you know what they will do when they get to power.”

In politics, if you cant get what you desire, you retsrategise and see how best you can get what you desire. Right now we want APC out of government at the federal level.

So that’s the task. Let’s get rid of APC. — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 4, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now