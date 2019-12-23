Leventis, Cornerstone Insurance, Afromedia top Ripples Nigeria Watch list

The Nigerian stock market was predominantly bearish last week despite the two bullish days recorded by the market on Monday and Wednesday. The two key market performance indicators simultaneously closed in the negative territory owing to profit-taking efforts on the part of investors.

We have selected some stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of last week market performance and how a set of stocks performed in the past 52 weeks.

Ripples Nigeria watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that stress.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

A.G LEVENTIS NIGERIA PLC

A.G Leventis tops our list this week for being the best performing stock last week. It opened at N0.39 last week and closed at N0.50, appreciating by 28.21% in the process.

CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC

Cornerstone Insurance makes the list by virtue of being the highest price loser for last week. Opening at N0.66, it fell to N0.42 as the week ended, shedding 36.36%.

AFROMEDIA PLC

Afromedia makes our list for being at its lowest price in the last 52 weeks. The stock currently sells for N0.34.

BETA GLASS PLC

Betaglass makes our list by reason for being at its lowest price in the last 52 weeks. The stock currently sells for N53.80.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC

Fidson makes our list for this week for being at its lowest price in the past 52 weeks. It currently sells for N3.10.

JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul makes the list on the strength for being at its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock currently sells at N0.20 per share.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC

MRS makes our list on the account of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. The stock sells for N15.30 at the moment.

