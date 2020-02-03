Linkage Assurance, Eterna Plc top Ripples Nigeria Stock watchlist

In general, the week that just went by was a terrible one for investment at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as the key market performance indicators depreciated in all the five trading days.

The market responded negatively to the cash crunch caused by the increase of the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by the CBN the week before from 22.5% to 27.5%. The development triggered sell pressure in the bourse, causing many shares to be dumped for sale by investors.

We have gleaned a list of stocks you should watch out for this week from companies that reported corporate actions last week.

Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is a group of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may routinely generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. Please consult financial advisor before making any investment decision.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC

Linkage Assurance comes top of our list this week on the strength of its position as the best performing stock on the NSE last week. It opened at N0.48 and closed at N0.57, gaining N18.75%.

ETERNA PLC

Eterna Plc makes the list on the basis of emerging the worst performing stock on the bourse in the week in question. It opened at N3.15 and closed at N2.40, depreciating by 23.81% in the process.

ZENITH BANK PLC

Zenith Bank made our list on the basis of the approval, by its board, of the payment of final dividend to its shareholders. The bank is expected to declare a dividend any moment from now.

ARBICO PLC

Arbico PLC makes our list because it is selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N3.16 per share

ELLAH LAKES PLC

Ellah Lakes makes our list because of selling at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells at N4.25 per share

JAPAUL OIL AND MARITIME SERVICES PLC

Japaul makes our list by reason of selling at its lowest price in 53 weeks. It currently sells at N0.20 per share.

