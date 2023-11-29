News
Makinde to present Oyo 2024 budget estimate on December 5
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, will present the 2024 budget to the State House of Assembly on December 5.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.
He said: “Government has given account of the 2023 budget performance and collated the views and needs of people across all the zones during the consultative meetings.
READ ALSO: Nigeria must be completely restructured to move forward —Gov Makinde
“During the kick-off of the stakeholders’ consultative forum in Ibadan, the governor declared that his administration would continue to produce budgets with the full input of the people and also execute the same with their utmost interests at heart.”
He asked the people of the state to look forward to more developments in the new year, having witnessed the implementation of the 2023 budget of “Sustainable Development.”
