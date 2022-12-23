Makinde signs Oyo 2023 budget of N310.4bn

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 budget of N310.4 billion.

The state House of Assembly passed the budget on Thursday after a clause-by-clause consideration of items in the proposal.

The passed budget is N432.5 million higher than the N310 billion Makinde presented to the lawmakers on November 3.

The governor, who signed the appropriation bill titled: “Budget of Sustainable Development,”at the headquarters of the Oyo State Agribusiness Development Agency (OYSADA) in Saki Town, thanked the lawmakers for its timely passage.

He said the budget would ensure the completion of some of the ongoing projects in the state.

Makinde said: “Some of the projects we started would be completed in 2023.

“So, this is a budget that has N155.7 billion for recurrent expenditure and N154.8 billion for capital expenditure.

“You will notice that recurrent is slightly higher than the capital expenditure and this is because we are going into a transitional period.”

