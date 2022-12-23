Rivers govt shuts Atiku campaign office

The Rivers State government has sealed the campaign office of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt.

The building was shut on Friday at the directive of the state government.

The governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, who confirmed the development to journalists, said the state’s executive order prohibits the location of campaign offices in residential areas of the state.

He said the closure of the building followed a court’s order.

Wike and four other governors – Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have refused to participate in the PDP presidential campaign to press home their demand for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor declared on Thursday he would announce his adopted presidential candidate in January.

Wike had also signed Executive Orders 21 and 22 which regulate activities of political rallies in the 2023 elections.

The statement read: “The Rivers state government approached a court which ordered that the place should be sealed up.

“The Rivers State executive order 22 prohibits the location of a political campaign office in a residential area. It was the court that ordered the place to be sealed up.”

