Malami dismisses rumours of resignation from Nigerian govt

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has dismissed rumours of his resignation from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

A report emerged earlier in the week that Malami is eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Kebbi State.

READ ALSO: Malami dismisses rumours of 2023 governorship ambition

In a statement issued by his media aide, Umar Gwandu, the AGF said he remained committed to discharging his statutory obligations and responsibilities in accordance with the laws.

The statement read: “There is naturally an end to everything. My tenure in office has not yet ended. I pray for a glorious end.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now