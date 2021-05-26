Malian President resigns after country's second coup under one year | Ripples Nigeria

International
Malian President resigns after country’s second coup under one year
The detained Malian interim President, Bah N’Daw, resigned on Wednesday in the country’s second coup in less than one year.
The military led by Col. Assimi Goita had in August last year toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar.
The interim President had sacked Prime Minister Moctar Ouane a few hours before his own resignation.
The two men, who were arrested this week, are currently detained at a military base outside the capital, Bamako.
READ ALSO: Mali’s political crisis deepens as military arrests President, two others
The resignation of the President, who handed his letter to the vice president of the transitional government, Col. Goita, has plunged the troubled West African nation into further instability.
Officials told journalists the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government’s resignation came as representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) were in Mali to mediate in the political crisis.
The United Nations, the African Union, and other international bodies, as well as the United States, had earlier urged the military to release the two men.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...