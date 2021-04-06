Man, 30, stabs 57-year-old to death for allegedly sleeping with his wife | Ripples Nigeria

A father of three, John Samuel, has stabbed a 57-year-old Yaji Lawal to death for allegedly sleeping with his wife in Bandasarga village in Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The suspect, on Sunday, returned home at around 11:30pm to meet Yaji, the victim of a nearby Bakari Guso village in his house.

“He suspected the visitor came to have affairs with his wife,” a police source said on Monday.

Read also: Police arrests mother of three for allegedly stabbing husband to death in Lagos

The police spokesman, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the suspect attacked Yaji, stabbed him and left him in “a pool of his blood.”

The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji has directed Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to take over the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions