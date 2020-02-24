Man arrested for molesting teenage boys blames demons

One Emmanuel Bassay who was arrested by the Anambra Police command for sexually molesting six teenage boys, has blamed demons for the acts.

According to the police, Bassey lured the boys and forcefully defied them. In different parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a press release on Sunday, said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“Following a tip-off, police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Awka, arrested one Emmanuel Bassey (38) of Abi LGA of Cross River State, but resident at Ngozika Housing Estate, Awka.

“The suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

“The suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mohammed said the victims had been taken to hospital for medical examination.

“The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation after which the suspect will be prosecuted,” the police spokesman added.

