Police arrest community leaders over alleged killing of herdsmen in Anambra

February 16, 2020
Police on Saturday arrested the Deputy President General of Ifite Ogwari Community in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State, Chief Nwaora Ikeoala, over the alleged killing of three herdsmen in the state.

The police also arrested the town’s Chief Security Officer, Chief Michael Akamala over the same matter.

The duo were also accused of killing the herdsmen cows after the animals destroyed cultivated large farmlands in the area.

However, the two community leaders told journalists at the Special Investigation Bureau (SIB), headquarters in Awka that they never killed anybody.

But the state Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Baba Maiyaki, insisted that three herdsmen were killed by members of the community.

He said the community leaders were being detained in connection with the incident, adding that an investigation is ongoing on the matter.

