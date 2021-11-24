Man jailed two years for possession of human head

The Oyo State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Wednesday sentenced one Saheed Olapade to two years imprisonment for possession of a human head.

The convict was arraigned alongside one Saheed Olawale by the police on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs. Patricia Adetuyibi, convicted Olapade after he pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession of a woman’s head, and sentenced him to two years in prison.

She said: “The convict is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment to be served at the Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo Town.

“The convict pleaded guilty to the charges and was found guilty as charged. He is to serve the term as a deterrent to others of his kind that humiliate the dead.”

She, however, discharged the second defendant, Olawale, a commercial motorcyclist, who pleaded not guilty to the offence of conspiracy.

The defendant told the court he did not know anything about the matter as he was only flagged down by the convict to take him somewhere in Ibadan.

READ ALSO: Police arrests Beninoise, one other with human head in Ogun

The prosecutor, Folake Ewe, had earlier told the court that the convict was arrested with the human head at Foko area of Ibadan on November 18.

She said: “The convict conspired with one other at large to exhume the dead body of a woman who was interred in the afternoon while Olapade went to cut off her head by 2:00 a.m.

“The convict was said to have run away with the head. He was caught by the police on a commercial motorcycle while trying to take off to an unknown destination.

“The convict, when arrested, could not give a satisfactory account of how he came about the human head to the police.”

She said the offence contravened Section 329A and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now