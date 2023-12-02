News
Manufacturers urge Sanwo-Olu to end harassment of truck drivers by touts
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), has begged the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do everything possible to put an end to the menace of touts and hoodlums popularly called ‘agberos’ from the incessant harassment of truck drivers.
The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made the plea on Friday during the Annual General Meeting of the Ikeja branch of the Association, said there was a need for a synergy between manufacturers and the government to foster economic prosperity in the state which is presently not feasible due to the activities of the touts.
Ajayi-Kadir also called for a payment rebate, a bi-annual consultative forum, one stop registration of vehicles particulars, beefed up security in the state, and harmonised regulation fee.
“We are also appealing for the provision of a central sewage system either by the state government or by public/private partnerships, and also call for the abolishment of the use of louts to harass vehicles on the roads,” he said.
Also speaking at the event, the President of the Association, Francis Meshioye, opined that the shared vision of the body could only be achieved through meaningful collaborations.
“In terms of collaboration, we also need to extend collaboration to academia. Whether it is innovating infrastructure or enhancing policy framework, collaboration is the main quota that we must imbibe and manufacturers.
“I’m excited about the prospect that lies ahead of us so it is important that we seize the opportunity to drive collaboration for positive change.
“Together, as we contribute significantly to the growth of the economy of our beloved country, we must jointly address the issues around regulatory and policy bottlenecks, and other ambiguities.”
