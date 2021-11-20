Sports
Mane, Salah on target as Liverpool end Arsenal’s unbeaten run in 4-0 thrashing
Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were on target for Liverpool in their 4-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.
The defeat for the Gunners ended their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Mane opened scoring in the first half to set Anfield crowd in the mood before three second-half goals sealed victory for the home side.
Diogo Jota doubled the lead on 52 minutes, taking advantage of a Nuno Tavares mistake to roll into an empty.
Read Also: EPL: Dennis scores as Watford humiliate Man Utd, Gerrard’s Aston Villa win
Salah then slotted home a Mane cross for the third in the 73rd minute before right-back Alexander-Arnold teed up Japanese substitute Takumi Minamino to make it 4-0 with his first touch.
Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were a threat on the counter-attack too, but their efforts were made of less importance by goalkeeper Alisson.
Victory for Liverpool sees them jump up to second in the Premier League, while Arsenal remain in fifth.
