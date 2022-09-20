Middle Belt Forum insists Obadia Mailafia was murdered by ‘powerful forces’

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has insisted that the late former Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was murdered by ‘powerful forces.’

The MBF made the claim on Tuesday in a statement issued by its President, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, during the one-year memorial service of Mailafia‘s death held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

The statement said the political activist’s death was shrouded in conspiracies with several unanswered questions, waiting for answers.

“We still believe that late Dr. Obadiah Mailafia was murdered by powerful forces. We strongly believe that there were conspiracies behind his death and mysterious circumstances that to date, we still do not have answers to,” the Forum said.

“We cannot question God, but it is good to let people know about those bearing the brunt of what happened.

“The Middle Belt will not forget in a hurry the life and times of Obadiah Mailafiya. There has been a conspiracy even before independence to suppress the people of the Middle Belt and keep them down. God did not make a mistake to bring different tongues together.

“The Middle Belters have fought and stood for the unity of this country. There is a conspiracy of putting the Middle Belt together and keep them under the umbrella of one North.

“But we thank God that today in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano and Borno as well as other places, there are minorities that have actually identified as Middle Belters to the glory of God. Mailafia is one of them. Middle belt forum is happy about the memories that he left.

“We are mobilising the Middle Belt to stand for one another irrespective of the different tongues. Middle Belters are standing and we believe we are serving the living God which many people want to suppress.

“Mailafiya was a rising star that rose to serve this country. He chose not to cast his lot with fools and refused to eat the porridge served by the haegemony,” the MBF President said.

