Middle Belt group demands Malami’s sack

A group, Middle-Belt United Assembly (MBUA), on Sunday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the Attorney-General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in order to restore sanity into his government.

In statement signed by its President, Moses Mwarga Aji, in Kaduna, the group noted that the “controversies and allegations hanging on Malami’s neck are too many and weighty to be ignored considering the sensitive nature of the office he occupies.”

The MBUA warned Buhari on the danger of allowing Malami to continue to remain in office and advised the President to immediately shop for a more competent and reliable individual as new AGF.

The group decried the recent invasion of the Abuja residence of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, saying that although the AGF had denied his involvement in the saga, the alleged confession of one of the suspects arrested in connection with the incident should be taken seriously.

Read also: Bishops advocate for president to come from Middle Belt in 2023

The statement read: “There is no smoke without fire. AGF Malami has been accused of many wrong doings.

“Controversies and allegations hanging on Malami’s neck are too weighty to be ignored. It is now time for President Muhammadu Buhari to replace him with a more reliable person to work for the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now