Minister Dare hails UFC champion Adesanya after Cannonier victory

Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has congratulated Nigerian born UFC champion Isreal Adesanya on yet another successful title defence.

Adesanya, early Sunday in Las Vegas, United States of America, defeated Jared Cannonier to retain his UFC Middleweight crown with a unanimous decision victory.

Dare, in a statement, praised Adesanya for being a worthy youth ambassador for the country.

The Minister said Nigeria was proud of the achievements of Israel Adesanya as well as another UFC champion Kamaru Usman, who had continued to identify with the country everytime they competed.

“We are proud of Adesanya and Usman and we will continue to celebrate them because they always identify with Nigeria, they always proudly carry our flag everywhere they go.

“They are our global icons. We believe they have many more successes ahead of them,” Dare concluded.

