International
More than 60 killed in Ukrainian school providing shelter for civilians
Not less than 60 people have been killed with many others still buried in the debris of a school in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine after a Russian air raid early on Sunday.
The governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai, in a statement shortly after the attack on the school which was used as a shelter for civilians, said Russian forces dropped a bomb on the school which had around 90 civilians sheltering in the school in the village of Bilohorivka.
Haidai added that the bomb led to a fire which engulfed the building.
Haidai added that the bomb led to a fire which engulfed the building.
“The fire was extinguished after nearly four hours, then the rubble was cleared and, unfortunately, the bodies of two people were found,” Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
“Thirty people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of whom were injured. Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings,” the governor said.
