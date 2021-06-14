MTN Nigeria, Airtel, CWG, Cutix make Ripples Nigeria stocks-to-watch list | Ripples Nigeria

This week, MTN Nigeria, Airtel, CWG and Cutix made the stocks to watch list due to their off-bourse and capital market activities which positively and negatively impacted shareholders’ earnings.

Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

MTN Nigeria

Four days ago, it was reported that MTN Nigeria is fast losing its market share in the country’s telecommunications market, as over one million subscribers dumped its telephone service.

The y’ello network has been losing customers since last year, as the number has dropped every months of this year. This report might affect trading confidence as the Nigerian bourse open this week, so trade with caution.

Airtel Nigeria

Just like its market rival, Airtel’s telephone aand data customer base has also been shrinking monthly, suffering the same fate but recording lesser losses compared to MTN.

The loss will likely slow the revenue growth of the company for the year, and this might have an impact on investors confidence in this week, so investors should have an eye for Airtel’s stock.

CWG

The ICT company is the top loser for last week, as shareholders were mostly selling off their shares than they were holding, and this negatively affected CWG’s stock value.

The firm lost N0.40kobo from its stock price which opened last week’s trading with N1.53kobo, only to close at N1.13kobo per share at the end of the week’s trading.

So when heading for the capital market, be careful not to trip on CWG stocks as stockholders might still be in a mood to sell off more holdings.

Cutix

The stocks of the cable manufacturer was on high demand last week as shareholders held on to their investment. This act increased the value of Cutix share price by N0.53kobo.

With investors appetite high for Cutix last week, they were willing to pact with higher price, which pushed the company’s stock value to N2.78kobo per share from the week’s opening of N2.25kobo.

