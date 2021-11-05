MURIC alleges marginalisation after Muslim job-seeker escapes death at collapsed Ikoyi building

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has alleged marginalisation of Yoruba Muslims by their Christian counterparts in the wake of the building collapse in Ikoyi.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a viral video footage had been released where a Muslim claimed to have been denied employment in the collapsed 21-storey building in Lagos for being a Muslim.

The Muslim engineer identified as Sikiru Adebowale, allegedly went for a job interview but was rejected on the basis of his religion minutes before the catastrophic collapse.

On Friday, MURIC in a statement issued by its Director, Ishaq Akintola stated that this was a further pointer to the subtle discrimination being suffered by Yoruba Muslims over the years.

“That video clip is an undeniable evidence of the alienation, marginalisation, improvisation and persecution of Yoruba Muslims by no other than their fellow Yoruba who happens to be Christians,” MURIC said.

“We urge those who do not believe us to review the video clip and listen to Mr. Sikiru Adebowale as he was being interviewed by a television station.

“He asked the applicant the name of the church he attended and the warmth melted like ice cream in the burning sun when the latter told him that he is a Muslim. As a result of this rejection, the applicant left the site in frustration. But the 21-storey building which was under construction collapsed one hour after he had left the site.

“While we congratulate Mr. Adebowale for escaping almost certain death or severe injuries, MURIC sympathises with the bereaved families, the injured victims, and the Lagos State Government over this avoidable tragedy.

“But the truth which must be told is that the sad incident has exposed the sufferings of Yoruba Muslims under their overbearing and selfish Christian overlords who want all political offices, all civil service vacancies, all teaching jobs, all construction works, etc for Christians and Christians alone. The wind has blown and we have seen the ruff of the hen. This is a case of religious apartheid publicly exposed.

“It is interesting to note that the victim is a Yoruba man, ditto for the oppressor”.

