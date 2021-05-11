MURIC opposes rumored positioning of Adesina for president, says Muslim must emerge | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
MURIC opposes rumored positioning of Adesina for president, says Muslim must emerge
The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has advocated for the emergence of a Muslim President of Yoruba origin ahead of the 2023 elections.
This stance by the MURIC was in response to the rumoured positioning of the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwunmi Adesina, for the 2023 presidential race by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.
The Director of MURIC, Ishaq Akintola, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday.
According to Akintola, whereas three Yoruba Christians had occupied the Aso Rock Villa, no single Yoruba Muslim has held the post of president or vice president since independence.
The statement reads: “Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is reportedly making attempts to draft the current president of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, into the 2023 presidential race.
“We remind the former president that as a Yoruba Christian, he has led Nigeria twice. He spent 3 years and 258 days as a military head of state (1976 – 1979) and another 8 years as a civilian president (1999 – 2007).
“Two other Yoruba Christians have also occupied Aso Rock. Chief Earnest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan was the interim head of state from 26th August 1993 to 17th November 1993.
“The current vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is also a Yoruba Christian.
“Obasanjo’s attempt to drag Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina who is also a Yoruba Christian into the presidential race negates the principles of fairness, justice, and equity.
READ ALSO: MURIC backs embattled minister, Pantami, tells him not to succumb to blackmail
“It is an attempt to rob Yoruba Muslims of the presidential slot and it violates a cardinal principle of democracy, namely, inclusiveness.
“It is our contention that another Yoruba Christian presidency will usher in another opportunity for Christian hegemony and the marginalisation, stigmatisation, repression, and persecution of Yoruba Muslims.
“MURIC rejects this grand design to keep Muslims in Yorubaland in perpetual bondage. There are many Yoruba Muslims who are eminently qualified for the post of president.
“Fair sharing spreads goodwill. Monopoly generates rancour and ill-feeling. There is no true democracy where there is no inclusiveness.
“The political party does not matter to us.
“What is important is that the next Yoruba presidential ticket must go to a Yoruba Muslim in the name of fairness, justice, and equity.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
