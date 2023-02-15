Politics
Naira, fuel scarcity contrived to stop Tinubu from becoming president —Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the ongoing cash crunch and scarcity of petrol as a carefully contrived plot to sabotage the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.
Gbajabiamila stated this during the launch of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride in Surulere on Tuesday.
This submission was in tandem with that of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who described the naira redesign policy as a satanic plot targeted at the former Lagos State Governor.
Nigerians have had to contend with a lot of hardship since the implementation of the policy last year. While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has remained hell-bent on ensuring the policy stands despite the Supreme Court order, the Nigerian government has been passive to the plight of vulnerable Nigerians.
The development, according to Gbajabiamila, was masterminded by the activities of saboteurs in the country, adding it was also meant to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.
READ ALSO:Reps may reconvene for emergency session over Naira scarcity – Gbajabiamila
The lawmaker, however, insisted that despite the plot, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate will emerge victorious at polls.
Gbajabiamila said: “As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.
“I am glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign.
“Nobody can convince me that it is not a plot to stop Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country .
“But I am glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch he has intervened. I have followed the campaign team to the East, North and everywhere with Asiwaju and I doff my hat for Nigerians.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...