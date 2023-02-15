Naira, fuel scarcity contrived to stop Tinubu from becoming president —Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described the ongoing cash crunch and scarcity of petrol as a carefully contrived plot to sabotage the chances of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the forthcoming polls.

Gbajabiamila stated this during the launch of the second phase of a transport initiative called “Gbaja Ride in Surulere on Tuesday.

This submission was in tandem with that of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who described the naira redesign policy as a satanic plot targeted at the former Lagos State Governor.

Nigerians have had to contend with a lot of hardship since the implementation of the policy last year. While the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has remained hell-bent on ensuring the policy stands despite the Supreme Court order, the Nigerian government has been passive to the plight of vulnerable Nigerians.

The development, according to Gbajabiamila, was masterminded by the activities of saboteurs in the country, adding it was also meant to derail the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker, however, insisted that despite the plot, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate will emerge victorious at polls.

Gbajabiamila said: “As your representative and Speaker, I have a good understanding of the current hardships and discomfort being faced by many Nigerians, without exception to my constituents.

“I am glad that the judiciary has also confirmed our position on the implementation of the policy of naira redesign.

“Nobody can convince me that it is not a plot to stop Asiwaju from becoming the president of this country .

“But I am glad that our God is a wonderful being, as the plot these people sat together to hatch he has intervened. I have followed the campaign team to the East, North and everywhere with Asiwaju and I doff my hat for Nigerians.”

