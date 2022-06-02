Nasarawa group urges Buhari to support Amaechi’s presidential bid

The forum of statutory delegates in Nasarawa State on Thursday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in next week’s primary in Abuja.

Buhari had recently met with APC governors and appealed to them to support him in the efforts to pick his successor.

The leader of the forum, Kassim Muhammad, who made the call in Lafia, said Amaechi was is the most acceptable aspirant going into the APC slated for June 6 in Abuja.

Muhammad said: “As a former speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly; chairman, conference of speakers forum for eight years; Governor of Rivers State for eight years; two-term Director-General, Buhari Campaign Council; and two-term Minister of Transportation, no presidential aspirant in the party has such diverse experience and credentials to emerge as president.

READ ALSO: 2023: Why I’m a better fit than Tinubu, Osinbajo as APC candidate – Amaechi

“Amaechi has both legislative and executive experience. He has traveled the nooks and crannies of the country and has seen the challenges faced by Nigerians. He will address them if he is elected into office in 2023.

“So, we are appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to support Amaechi during the forthcoming presidential primary election and in the 2023 general election.”

“As a mark of respect, the statutory delegates were ready to vote massively for Amaechi without collecting any penny from him to show that he indeed deserves our support at this material time but the unfortunate situation brought us to where we are.

“If he is given the presidential ticket of the APC, we shall all go out to mobilize support and ensure he wins landslide the 2023 election

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now