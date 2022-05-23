Politics
Amaechi fears total division between rich and poor in Nigeria
A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Monday expressed fear over what he described as a looming total division between the rich and the poor in the country.
Amaechi, who addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Katsina State, argued that such division was detrimental to the peace and security of the country.
He promised to address the problem of insecurity and poverty if elected the country’s president in 2023.
He said: “If Nigeria does not move back to agriculture and move from agriculture to industrial and manufacturing, the breakup you’ll see is the poor versus the rich.
“It will not be Muslims versus Christians or North versus South. It will be the poor versus the rich. So we must build the Nigerian economy to accommodate the poor. If you don’t accommodate the poor, you will run away.
2023: Why I'm a better fit than Tinubu, Osinbajo as APC candidate – Amaechi
“Have you heard of Songhai farm? Three hundred hectares of Songhai farm, the biggest Songhai farm in the world, was built by me. We built hostels for 500 farmers, when we train you and graduate you, we give you money, give you products to go and start your own farm, then we take another 500.
“We began to produce. By the time I left office, the farm was producing money to run itself, no more government money. We created 2000 hectares of Banana farm. We did it partly to create employment. Every day we employ 500 people.”
