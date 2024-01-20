Navy thwarts fuel smuggling attempt, recovers 24,000 litres

In a pre-dawn operation, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft successfully intercepted a wooden boat suspected of transporting stolen petroleum product towards the Republic of Benin.

While the alleged oil thieves managed to escape in smaller speed boats, the Navy recovered a significant haul of 800 jerrycans containing 24,000 litres of fuel.

Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, Commander of the NNS Beecroft, briefed journalists at the Command’s jetty, on Friday, revealing details of the operation, revealing that the interception occurred approximately 80 nautical miles offshore, near the border between Nigeria and Benin.

Explaining how the arrest was made, the Commander said, “Recall that the Nigerian Navy in 2023 flagged off Operations Water Guard to combat smuggling, piracy, oil theft, and other illicit activities along the Western waters.

“This morning, following several intelligence reports, we received information about this large wooden boat loaded with over 800 jerricans of Premium Motor Spirit. Tactical teams were immediately deployed.

“This boat was intercepted and brought back to base.

“I want to use this opportunity to state that perpetrators of this act should desist because the Nigerian Navy will not relent in its efforts. What we did last year is a child’s play. This year we are going to be more aggressive. We will use every available resource to curb maritime crimes within the maritime environment for the economic prosperity of our dear nation.”

