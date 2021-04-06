NBA implores judiciary union to shelve proposed strike action | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has urged the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to halt its proposed industrial action by members scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

This appeal was contained in a statement issued by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata, on behalf of the lawyers on Monday, April 5.

According to the NBA President, the decision of the judiciary workers to go on strike is commendable and laudable.

He, however, decried its timing and the devastating consequences it would pose for justice administration in the country.

“However, as commendable and laudable as the proposed strike action may be, the NBA is concerned about its timing and the potentially devastating consequences it would pose for justice administration in the country, particularly coming on the heels of prolonged lull in judicial activities owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and the enforced lockdowns.

“Across the country, the Courts are trying to play catch-up for lost time, and it would be catastrophic for the administration of justice for the Courts to be shut down again.

“This is not to mention the adverse economic consequences for families and lawyers alike, who earn a living in one way or the other, by providing various support services to the Court system,” Akpata explained.

The senior lawyer also noted the adverse economic consequences of the strike for families and lawyers alike, who earn a living by providing various support services to the court system.

He stated that the NBA has reached out to JUSUN on the prospects of reconsidering the industrial action at this time.

“Against the backdrop of the above, the NBA has reached out to, and is discussing with JUSUN on the prospects of reconsidering the strike action at this time, and will provide updates as discussions progress,” the statement read.

