 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021

2 hours ago

Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. APC caretaker committee repeating Oshiomhole’s mistake – PGF chief

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Salihu Lukman, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee is repeating the mistakes made by the party’s immediate past national leadership. Read more

2. Gov Uzodinma sets up panel to probe attacks on custodial centre, police headquarters

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, described as barbaric the attacks on the headquarters of the state police command and the custodial centre by gunmen. Read more

3. Sani warns Tinubu to remember Abiola, be careful in dealing with northerners

A former senator, who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani, has warned the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to be careful in his dealings with northerners, especially their elites, saying most of them were hypocrites that could pull him down in his presidential ambition. Read more

4. Governor Ikpeazu declares curfew in Abia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, of Abia State, has announced a curfew in Aba and Umuahia metropolis from 10pm to 6am daily from Sunday, 5th April, 2021 till further notice. Read more

5. Nigerian govt, ASUU to meet over strike threat Tuesday

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will meet on Tuesday in Abuja following the union’s threat to resume its suspended strike. Read more

6. STRIKE: Nigerian govt, polytechnic teachers meet Tuesday

The Federal Government and leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) will meet on Tuesday in Abuja over a planned strike by the union. Read more

7. Shoprite completes sale of Nigerian subsidiary, sets new exit date as protests erupt

Shoprite Holdings has finalised plans to sell its Nigerian subsidiary, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited, under which Shoprite Nigeria operates. Read more

8. LG to quit smartphone business

South Korea’s electronics giant, LG, will discontinue its smartphone business in Nigeria and other countries in the third quarter of the year. Read more

9. Kenya beats Nigeria, South Africa as future investment spots for Japanese companies

Kenya is the most attractive destination for Japanese firms seeking to make new investments in Africa, a survey has shown. Read more

10. Afenifere cancels monthly meeting for Odumakin

The Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has canceled its monthly meeting slated for Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, in honour of its late National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin. Read more

