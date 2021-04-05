Sani warns Tinubu to remember Abiola, be careful in dealing with northerners | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sani warns Tinubu to remember Abiola, be careful in dealing with northerners
A former senator, who represented Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani, has warned the national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to be careful in his dealings with northerners, especially their elites, saying most of them were hypocrites that could pull him down in his presidential ambition.
Speaking on Sunday in Osogbo, Sani claimed that what northern elite tell Tinubu in English language is not what they say in Hausa and stressed the need for the former Lagos State governor to get a Hausa language translator whenever he visits the North.
Sani had also in a recent tweet to Tinubu to commemorate his 69th birthday advised him to get someone he trusts to always translate what they said in Hausa whenever he visited the North, saying the majority of the common people in the North do not support the touted 2023 presidential ambition of Tinubu.
He called Tinubu’s attention to the ordeals of the late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, who despite his support and achievement in the North, ended up being sabotaged by northerners.
He noted that the common people in the North were not in support of Tinubu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, and advised him to go back to the drawing board and see how he could gain support in the North.
Read also: Shehu Sani moves for release of kidnapped Kaduna students, RCCG members, meets Sheik Gumi
He said: “Well, the person of Asiwaju is the one I know in the field of struggle. He was one of those in the struggle for the restoration of democracy and also a leading figure in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) while I was part of the fight for democracy. We worked together for MKO’s project and for the resistance against the annulment.
“I know him personally. But what I tweeted is more of a Biblical/Shakespearian allegory or whatever one can use in sending a message to someone and what I am trying to say is that as he is allegedly moving towards contesting for the presidency, he should try to know the actual feeling on the ground as far as North is concerned because I know what Abiola went through.
“Abiola served the North more than any other businessman from the western part of Nigeria. He printed the Quran and shared it with many Muslims. He donated houses and empowered people; he supported academics and religious clerics. Abiola was one of those passionate about the unity of Nigeria because of the solidarity between the South-West and the northern part of Nigeria. But how did he end up? They (northerners) conspired against him and sabotaged him and at the end of the day, he had gone.”
When asked whether he would support Tinubu when he finally declares his interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election, the former lawmaker said: “If my People’s Redemption Party (PRP) adopts him, I will support him.”
