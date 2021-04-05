Gov Uzodinma sets up panel to probe attacks on custodial centre, police headquarters | Ripples Nigeria

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Monday, described as barbaric the attacks on the headquarters of the state police command and the custodial centre by gunmen.

Uzodimma, who addressed journalists after assessing the level of damages at the two facilities, said the attacks were intended to instill fear among the people and make them more vulnerable.

He said the state government had set up a panel of inquiry into the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The governor assured the people of the state that the government and security agencies would fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

Uzodimma stressed that the government and security agencies would be more proactive henceforth to forestall a reoccurrence.

He said more than 1,800 inmates were at the correctional service before they were freed by the gunmen, adding that some of them had returned to the facility voluntarily while others had been rearrested.

The governor said: “It has been an eventful day today being Easter Monday in Imo as yet to be ascertained gunmen attacked the correctional service centre, set some facilities ablaze and released some inmates.

“The gunmen were at the police headquarters where they destroyed 38 vehicles and also set the facility ablaze.

“Efforts by the gunmen to penetrate into the Imo State Government House were not successful as they ended up shooting sporadically at the entrance gate.”

