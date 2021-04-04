10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, April 4, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Elite spearheading agitations for Nigeria’s break-up – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Saturday the Nigerian elite were championing the course for the country’s break-up. Read more

2. 50 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 163,113. More recoveries confirmed

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more

3. Why FG is accelerating works on Outer Marina roads – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Saturday explained why the Federal Government is speeding up the rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network in Lagos. Read more

4. Odumakin a man of conviction, dutiful – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the late National Publicity Secretary of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, as a man of conviction and dutiful. Read more

5. EASTER: Nigeria will triumph over insecurity, agents of disunity – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday called for unity among Nigerians. Read more

6. APC charges Christians to pray for Nigerian leaders at Easter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Christians in Nigerian to dedicate themselves to more prayers during this Easter period, and seek divine intervention and guidance for the leaders in the country. Read more

7. Shell confirms oil spillage in Bayelsa community

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has confirmed an oil spill from its facility at Agbura-Otuokpoti area of Yenagoa, the state capital. Read more

8. Eight Banks sacked 3,754 staff in 2020

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria warning to banks on staff lay-off, eight lenders in the country sacked at least 3,754 workers last year, Ripples Nigeria reports. Read more

9. Ghana’s Cedi emerges best African currency for 1st quarter 2021, Naira stagnates

The Ghanaian cedi has emerged the best currency in Africa for the first quarter of 2021, according to data from Databank Research. Read more

10. 13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) had passed the COVID-19 screening. Read more

