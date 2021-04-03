50 new COVID-19 infections take Nigeria’s total caseload to 163,113. More recoveries confirmed | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 50 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in six states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,058 as of Saturday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 163,113.

However, Nigeria has recorded 151,853 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (27), Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1), and Ekiti (1).

