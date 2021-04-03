Why FG is accelerating works on Outer Marina roads – Fashola | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Saturday explained why the Federal Government is speeding up the rehabilitation works on the Outer Marina road network in Lagos.

Fashola, who addressed journalists during the inspection of rehabilitation works on Outer Marina Road and Eko Bridge, said the government is fast-tracking the rehabilitation of the axis to improve accessibility ahead of closure of Falomo Bridge for repair works.

He added that works on the Falomo Bridge had commenced but yet to be completed because the phase that required closure was shifted to avert traffic gridlock.

The minister said the ongoing rehabilitation works on Outer Marina Road were undertaken with funds from Sukuk.

READ ALSO: FG, Lagos govt stop barge operations along Marina coastline

Fashola said: “We have to close the Falomo Bridge sometime this year for at least eight weeks to finish the maintenance work we are undertaking.

“We have slowed down that decision because of this Outer Marina project.

“We think that it’s appropriate to keep one lane between Victoria Island and Ikoyi open while we are working.

“Once we progress beyond Onikan toward Ebute Ero, sometime this year, we would have to close Falomo Bridge to finish our work there.”

The minister said the federal government delayed work on Falomo Bridge in order to complete the Third Mainland Bridge and reduce hardship to road users.

Join the conversation

Opinions