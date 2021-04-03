Elite spearheading agitations for Nigeria’s break-up – Lawan | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Saturday the Nigerian elite were championing the course for the country’s break-up.

The Senate President, according to a statement issued by his media office, stated this when he addressed journalists at his hometown in Gashua, Yobe State.

He said those behind the secession agitations were disgruntled elite determined to satisfy their self-interest to the detriment of the majority of Nigerians.

Lawan said President Muhammadu Buhari would later this month submit a supplementary budget to the National Assembly on the ongoing efforts at tackling the country’s insecurity.

He said: “Nigeria will continue to be one. What we need to emphasise always is equity, justice, and fairness to all, for all.

“I think this is one way to go, probably the only way to go to ensure that everybody feels belonged.

“This administration has done quite a lot in that area, if you look at the spread of federal government projects across the country, you will agree with me that the federal government has not favored any part of the country.

“I think the government is doing quite a lot to ensure that there’s that equitable distribution of projects across the country.

“I believe that the unity of this country will continue to be our major focus. From time to time you hear some people talking of maybe establishing their own country or secession.

“I believe that majority of Nigerians believe that they should stay together – and I mean the ordinary Nigerians. These are people who believe in the unity of this country.

“But the elite is where the problem is, the elite will tell you, no, we have to secede. I believe that we should be fair to the multitude of Nigerians – those ordinary people of Nigeria. What they require is leadership.

“We must give them leadership, a fair leadership. If we have any issues, we should be able to discuss the issues. We should not neglect people when they complain, but that is not likely to be the most popular position of the people from any part of the country. So, I believe that unity of this country is non-negotiable.”

