Odumakin a man of conviction, dutiful – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described the late National Publicity Secretary of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, as a man of conviction and dutiful.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this while reacting to the news of the death of the pro-democracy activist.

Odumakin, who died on Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from COVID-19 complications, was the spokesman of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011.

Buhari was the CPC presidential candidate in that year’s election.

The President expressed regret that Odumakin died when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

“President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those who mourn him,” the statement added.

