EASTER: Nigeria will triumph over insecurity, agents of disunity – Gov Umahi | Ripples Nigeria

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Saturday called for unity among Nigerians.

Umahi, who made the appeal in his Easter message in Abakaliki, said as Jesus Christ triumphed over death, Nigerians would also triumph over insecurity and every agent of disunity.

He said: “Easter is a commemoration of the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, who, despite being sinless, offered Himself as a sacrifice for the redemption of others.

“This momentous event of sacrifice transformed humanity and remains the single most important event in the Christian calendar.

“By atoning death, Jesus Christ reconciled mankind with God, broke the wall of division between Jews and Gentiles and brought all of us into the household of God.

“This season of love and sacrifice has come at a time when most segments of the world are either passing through one chaotic situation or the other, Ebonyi not being an exception.

“For us in Ebonyi in particular, this year’s Easter is coming at a time we are faced with daunting challenges of finding amicable solutions to the intractable crises among our people.

“More importantly, the crises between Effium and Ezza Effium, Abaomege and Ishinkwo, Enyigba and Enyibichiri and other pockets of hostilities in parts of the state, including the recent massacre of our brothers at Egedegede community in Ishielu Council Area.”

The governor, however, urged the people of the state to stand firm and expressed hope that every challenge would end in praise, honour, and glory at this season of God’s love.

“We must continue to pray and stand together in unity as one people, having one state and worshipping only God.

“We must turn again to the promise of Easter, which is what God did in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and He will do it again for this blessed state.

“This state is on the rise; our people are equally on the move; the leadership is people and Christ-centric and our symphony of unity continues to ring louder and more enchanting.

“Let this lesson and impulse of love and amity drive us to find far-reaching solutions to the barrage of bloodbaths in parts of the state and beyond.

“As Jesus Christ triumphed over death, we will also triumph over every agent of disunity, including communal wars or bandits’ attacks,” Umahi added.

