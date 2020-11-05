NBA sets up fact finding team to visit Oyigbo over ‘killings’, human rights abuses

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up a four-man fact finding team to visit Oyigbo in Rivers State over reports of killings in the area.

The national president of the association, Olumide Akpata disclosed this on Thursday.

Social media had been saturated recently with reports of Nigerian soldiers going from house to house searching for Igbo youths.

Many of them have been reportedly killed and several others subject to various degrees of abuses and maltreatments.

The development in Oyigbo is said to have followed attacks on security operatives during the EndSARS protest crisis, which Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike blamed on members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A police station was set ablaze while some security operatives were allegedly killed.

Responding to the events in Oyigbo, Akpata wrote in a post on his Twitter handle, @OlumideAkpata, on Thursday:

“The @NigBarAssoc has followed with deep concern, the reports of killings of Nigerian citizens at Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. Following the lifting of the curfew I have now set up a fact finding team to visit Oyigbo.

“The 4-man team, which is led by the @NigBarAssoc 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo Martins is to inquire into the events of the last few days and report to the NBA to enable us to determine the next action. The report of the team will be made public.”

