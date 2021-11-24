News
NDLEA slams reports of N4.5bn budget padding
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has debunked claims that its proposed 2022 budget was padded with N4.5 billion.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, in Abuja.
According to Babafemi, the agency had been inundated with calls and messages since Tuesday, seeking clarification on an alleged insertion of N4.5 billion into the NDLEA’s proposed budget being considered by the Senate.
“The amount was allegedly said to be for the construction of police barracks for personnel.
“This statement is, therefore, a formal response and clarification of reports that suggest that the agency’s budget proposal submitted by the Federal Ministry of Finance was padded with N4.5 billion for construction of police barracks.
“It is public knowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari magnanimously approved the construction of barracks for NDLEA over a period of four years, starting from the 2022 fiscal year.
“Investigations have confirmed that the amount in question is, indeed, for the construction of NDLEA barracks but typographically inputted as ‘police barracks’ in one of the documents attached to the proposal from the budget office.
“The typo error has since been corrected and the budget cleared on Tuesday by the Senate Committee,” he said.
