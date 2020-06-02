NFF to use World Cup cash to fund hiring of coach for Super Falcons

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has provided the latest information on Nigeria’s hunt for a world-class coach for the Super Falcons.

The Falcons have been without a head coach since the resignation of Thomas Dennerby in October, 2019 following a misunderstanding with the football house.

Pinnick, who had earlier revealed that the NFF is working on hiring a world-class coach for the women’s team, admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has been the major setback in the process.

Speaking to Journalists on June 1, Pinnick revealed that world football governing body, FIFA was yet to pay the 2019 Women’s World Cup appearance money.

He said the Federation was planning to use the money mainly for funding the hiring of a new coach for the team, after 30% of the money must have been given to them to share.

“I have always said that we have special love for the Super Falcons,” he said during the chat.

“That is the team that has won the most laurels for this country and we appreciate and adore them.

“I will be in contact with FIFA during the week to know when we will receive the appearance fee from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. That money is the sum of $760,000, and 30 per cent of that money is for the team to share.”

He added: “We are working to see how we can hold the interview to select the new Head Coach for the Super Falcons. I have a meeting with our external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers this week, on the need for us to get this done.

“Once we get the appearance money from the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, we will hand over the 30 per cent that is the entitlement of the players and then ringfence the balance for the purpose of paying the new Head Coach.”

The Super Falcons are the most successful team in Africa, and will hope to defend their title later this year at the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

