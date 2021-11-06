Ngige, ZLP candidate decry use of malfunctioning card readers in Anambra election

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on Saturday, expressed shock over the poor functioning of the Biomodal Verification Machine (card reader) used for the Anambra governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ngige spoke with journalists at his Nkwoide Alor ward 1, in Idemili South local government area of the state.

The INEC card reader could not capture the minister’s facial and fingerprint for more than one hour.

A visibly-disappointed Ngige said it was unfair for the commission to pack its equipment for a long time which resulted in their malfunctioning.

He said: “As you can see, I am going home, when the machine starts working they should call me.”

He advised INEC to test-run its equipment for at least a week in future elections.

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, also decried the poor functioning of the machines.

He said the late commencement of the election would adversely affect the process.

Okonkwo, who cast his vote after staying for more than 30 minutes, said many voters would be disenfranchised due to the poor functioning of the machines.

