NGX: Ellah Lakes among top equities as investors pocket N96bn in 8 hours

Stock market gains N96.07 billion, as Ellah Lakes lead gainers list, Japaul Gold head losers.

Shareholders in the Nigerian capital market pocketed N96.07 billion following the rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Monday.

The development lifted the equity capitalisation to N28.61 trillion, up from N28.52 trillion posted last Friday.

The All-Share Index was up by 178.22 basis points to close at 53, 086.46 compared to 52,908.24 achieved last week.

Investors traded 755.62 million shares valued at N8.90 billion in 4,297 deals on Monday.

This was in contrast to the 282.96 million shares worth N3.37 billion that exchanged hands in 4,245 deals on Friday.

Ellah Lakes led the gainers with N2.90kobo to move from N29.10kobo to N32 per share.

Pharmadeko gained N0.19kobo to move from N1.60kobo to N1.75kobo per share.

Learn Africa’s share price was up by N0.19kobo to end trading with N2.37kobo from N2.18kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained 5.88 percent to close at N0.36kobo from N0.34kobo per share.

Chams share appreciated by 4.17 percent to rise from N0.24kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Japaul Gold topped the losers’ chart following the crash in its share price by-6.25 percent to drop from N0.32kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s share dropped by -6.06 percent to end trading at N0.33kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

Unilever lost N0.45kobo to end trading with N14.50kobo from N14.95kobo per share.

AIICO’s share dropped from N0.68kobo to N0.66kobo per share after losing -2.94 percent during trading.

Jaiz Bank lost -2.22 percent to drop from N0.90kobo to N0.88kobo per share.

First Bank Holding led the day’s trading with 610.41 million shares valued at N6.77 billion.

Flour Mills followed with 22.96 million shares valued at N803.91 million.

Wapic traded 21.60 million shares worth N8.79 million.

Transcorp sold 11.56 million shares worth N14.56 million, while Zenith Bank traded 8.91 million valued at N208.87 million.

