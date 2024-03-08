NGX: Equities market ends week on high as investors gain N562bn

Investors in the Nigerian equities market went home with N562 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise in the market capitalization to N57.2 trillion from N56.7 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 101,330.85 from 100,335.30 recorded by the bourse on Thursday.

The market breadth was positive as 28 stocks advanced, 21 declined, while 75 others remained unchanged in 10, 786 deals.

MTN Nigeria led other gainers with 9.99% growth in share price to close at N221.40 from the previous N201.30 per share.

Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON Allied Industries, and Ikeja Hotel also grew their share prices by 9.98%, 9.97%, and 9.87% respectively.

FTN Cocoa Processors led other price decliners as it shed 9.80% off its share price to close at N1.35 from the previous N1.53 per share.

C&I Leasing, Guinness Nigeria, and Guinea Insurance with 8.66%, 8.39%, and 7.89% dip in share prices completed the list of losers in today’s trading.

On the volume index, Transcorp traded 92.868 million shares valued at N1.57 billion in 1,088 deals followed by Transcorp Power with 30.507 million shares worth N11.6 billion traded by shareholders in 2,744 deals.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) traded 2.185 million shares valued at N570 million in 482 deals.

On the value index, Transcorp Power traded stocks worth N11.64 billion in 2,744 deals followed by Transcorp with equities worth N1.57 billion in 1, 088 deals.

MTN Nigeria traded stocks worth N1.26 billion in 425 deals.

By: Babajide Okeowo

