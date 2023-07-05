NGX: FBN Holdings, Transcorp top trading as market cap rises by N440.3bn

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.33 percent at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This represented a N440.38 billion growth in the value of investments at the capital market from N33.05 trillion to N33.50 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index increased by 345.34 basis points to close at 61,523.57, up from 60,715.04 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 846.32 million shares worth N10.30 billion in 9,815 deals on Wednesday.

However, this fell short of the 1.10 billion shares valued at N12.20 billion traded by shareholders in 12,194 deals the previous day.

Learn Africa topped the gainers’ list after its share value rose by N0.29 kobo to end trading at N3.20 kobo from N2.91 kobo per share.

Golden Breweries gained N0.20 kobo to move from N2.01 to N2.21 kobo per share.

Chellaram gained N0.13 kobo to close at N1.46 kobo, above its opening price of N1.33 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share price was up by N0.10 kobo, moving from N1.04 to N1.14 kobo per share.

Omatek recorded a 9.52 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.42 kobo to N0.46 kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Nigerian stock traders invest N45.97bn, UBA, GTCO lead top trading equities

NEM topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.62 kobo to drop from N6.20 kobo to N5.58 kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit’s share price dropped by 10 percent to end trading at N0.54 kobo from N0.60 kobo per share.

Lasaco lost N0.23 kobo to end trading with N2.07 from N2.30 kobo per share.

NSLTECH’s share dropped from N0.30 kobo to N0.27 kobo per share after losing 10 per cent during trading.

Wapic lost 9.88 percent, dropping from N0.81 kobo to N0.73 kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 89.23 million shares valued at N1.64 billion.

Transcorp Plc followed with 89.23 million shares worth N323.50 million.

Access Corporation sold 85.91 million shares worth N1.53 billion.

FCMB traded 85.03 million shares valued at N477.15 million, while UBA sold 57.51 million shares valued at N749.76 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now