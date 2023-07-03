NGX: Market cap up by 1.6% as investors gain over N500bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.60 percent at the close of trading on Monday.

This translated to a N534.01 billion growth in the value of investments in the capital market from N33.19 trillion to N33.73 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The All-Share Index increased by 2343.34 basis points to close at 61,949.24, up from 60,968.27 posted by the bourse on Friday.

Investors traded 1.20 billion shares valued at N14.03 billion in 12,128 deals on Monday.

This surpassed the 998.08 million shares worth N15.95 billion traded by shareholders in 10,580 deals last week.

Japaul Gold led the gainers’ list after its share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.77 kobo from N0.70 kobo per share.

UPL gained N0.25 kobo to move from N2.50 kobo to N2.75 kobo per share.

Fidelity Bank gained N0.70 kobo to close at N7.70 kobo, above its opening price of N7 per share.

Meyer’s share price was up by N0.24 kobo, moving from N2.40 kobo to N2.64 kobo per share.

Eterna recorded an N2.10 kobo rise in share price, appreciating from N21 to N23.10 kobo per share.

Tripple Gee topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.37 kobo to drop from N3.75 kobo to N3.38 kobo per share.

Cornerstone’s share price dropped by N0.10 kobo to end trading at N1 from N1.10 kobo per share.

NSLTECH lost 9.09 percent to end trading with N0.30 kobo from N0.33 kobo per share.

Associated Bus Company’s share dropped from N0.44 kobo to N0.41 kobo per share after losing 6.82 percent during trading.

Julius Berger lost N1, dropping from N31 to N30 per share.

FCMB led the day’s trading with 173.80 million shares valued at N930.69 million.

UBA followed with 160.67 million shares worth N2.11 billion.

Access Corp sold 132.51 million shares worth N2.38 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded 80.63 million shares valued at N138.39 million, while Transcorp sold 74.96 million shares valued at N285.24 million.

